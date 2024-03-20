'Closest Franchise to My Heart': Tiger Shroff Announces 'Baaghi 4'; Shares Promo

The video also teased fans with Tiger's character Ronnie in Baaghi 4 and added a caption that read, "He fought for his family, he fought against country. Sajid Nadiadwala brings you the most heroic, fearless chapter of Baaghi Universe.”

On the work front, Tiger will soon be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in key roles.

The action entertainer will hit the big screens on 15 April.