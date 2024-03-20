'Closest Franchise to My Heart': Tiger Shroff Announces 'Baaghi 4'; Shares Promo

Tiger Shroff took to social media to confirm the fourth installment of his popular action franchise, Baaghi, on Wednesday, 20 March. Sharing a special video that showcased his journey from Baaghi to Baaghi 3, Tiger wrote on Instagram, "The franchise closest to my heart, also the most challenging for my heart got this far thanks to your love."
Have a look at his post here:
The video also teased fans with Tiger's character Ronnie in Baaghi 4 and added a caption that read, "He fought for his family, he fought against country. Sajid Nadiadwala brings you the most heroic, fearless chapter of Baaghi Universe.”
On the work front, Tiger will soon be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in key roles.
The action entertainer will hit the big screens on 15 April.
