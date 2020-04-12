QuickE: Shaza Morani Discharged; Ajay Condemns Attacks on Doctors

Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani has been discharged from the hospital after she tested negative for coronavirus. Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital, on 7 April where she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This was her second consecutive negative test, as she first tested negative on Friday, 10 April. Her sister, actor Zoa Morani also contracted the virus and is admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

