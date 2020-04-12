QuickE: Shaza Morani Discharged; Ajay Condemns Attacks on Doctors
1. Shaza Morani Discharged After Testing Negative for COVID-19
Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani has been discharged from the hospital after she tested negative for coronavirus. Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital, on 7 April where she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
This was her second consecutive negative test, as she first tested negative on Friday, 10 April. Her sister, actor Zoa Morani also contracted the virus and is admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.
2. Disgusted, Angry to Read Reports of Attacks on Doctors: Ajay Devgn
Actor Ajay Devgn, on Sunday, said that he is ‘disgusted’ over reports of healthcare workers being attacked by people at a time when the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions. Such insensitive people are the worst criminals#StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona.”
3. Zoa Morani Chats With Varun to Talk About Her COVID-19 Experience
Actor Zoa Morani tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, 7 April, soon after her sister Shaza Morani tested positive for the virus. Their father, producer Karim Morani also contracted the virus. The actor, currently admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, joined her close friend and actor Varun Dhawan for an Instagram live where she talked about her symptoms, experience and treatment.
“Ever since I came to the hospital, I have definitely felt 40 times better. My breathlessness stopped on the second day, I could feel a little congestion and a little fever, but it’s so much better than I was feeling at home,” Zoa said.
4. Kartik Interacts With a COVID-19 Survivor on His YouTube Chat Show
Actor Kartik Aaryan has launched a new chat show on his YouTube channel, Koki Poochega, in which he will interact with people affected by coronavirus and those fighting it on the front lines.
For the first episode, Kartik had a chat with Ahmedabad’s second COVID-19 patient. She contracted the coronavirus on her trip to Finland last month. When she felt the symptoms appear, she decided to lock herself in her room, away from her family to protect them from the infection.
5. Tom Hanks Hosts a ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode From Home
Hollywood actor Tom Hanks returned to the small screen for the first time after he tested positive for the coronavirus in March. The 63-year-old served as host for the first-ever ‘Saturday Night Live at Home’ episode, which he hosted from his Los Angeles home.
“It's me, your old pal. Don't be afraid, this shaved head was just for a movie. My hair is growing back very slowly,” Hanks shared, referencing the Baz Luhrmann-directed film about Elvis Presley he was filming in Australia, where he was self-quarantining.
