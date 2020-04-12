Tom Hanks Hosts a ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode From Home
Tom Hanks in <i>A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’</i>
Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’(Photo: Pinterest)

Tom Hanks Hosts a ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode From Home

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks returned to the small screen for the first time after he tested positive for the coronavirus in March. The 63-year-old served as host for the first-ever ‘Saturday Night Live at Home’ episode, which he hosted from his Los Angeles home.

“It's me, your old pal. Don't be afraid, this shaved head was just for a movie. My hair is growing back very slowly,” Hanks shared, referencing the Baz Luhrmann-directed film about Elvis Presley he was filming in Australia, where he was self-quarantining.

“Hey, it’s good to be here, though it is also very weird to be here. Hosting Saturday Night Live from home. It is a strange time to try and be funny, but trying to be funny is SNLas whole thing. So we thought, what the heck? Let’s give it a shot.”
Tom Hanks
Loading...

Talking about being diagnosed with coronavirus, Hanks said, “Now I was diagnosed back in March with the coronavirus. I was first diagnosed down in Australia. Now the folks in Australia are fantastic in every way but they use Celsius instead of Fahrenheit when they take your temperature.”

Not the one to end his monologue without a joke, he said, “So, when they come in and they say, 'You're 36,' which seemed very bad to me. But turns out 36 is fine, turns out 38 is bad. So basically it's how Hollywood treats female actors.”

“But now my wife and I are doing fine, doing great. We’re hunkered down, like all of us should be. In fact, this suit, this is the first time I’ve worn anything other than sweatpants since March 11. My wife had to help me put it on.”
Tom Hanks

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Celebrities section for more stories.

Loading...