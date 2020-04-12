Tom Hanks Hosts a ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode From Home
Hollywood actor Tom Hanks returned to the small screen for the first time after he tested positive for the coronavirus in March. The 63-year-old served as host for the first-ever ‘Saturday Night Live at Home’ episode, which he hosted from his Los Angeles home.
“It's me, your old pal. Don't be afraid, this shaved head was just for a movie. My hair is growing back very slowly,” Hanks shared, referencing the Baz Luhrmann-directed film about Elvis Presley he was filming in Australia, where he was self-quarantining.
Talking about being diagnosed with coronavirus, Hanks said, “Now I was diagnosed back in March with the coronavirus. I was first diagnosed down in Australia. Now the folks in Australia are fantastic in every way but they use Celsius instead of Fahrenheit when they take your temperature.”
Not the one to end his monologue without a joke, he said, “So, when they come in and they say, 'You're 36,' which seemed very bad to me. But turns out 36 is fine, turns out 38 is bad. So basically it's how Hollywood treats female actors.”
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)