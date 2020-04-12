Tom Hanks Hosts a ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode From Home

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks returned to the small screen for the first time after he tested positive for the coronavirus in March. The 63-year-old served as host for the first-ever ‘Saturday Night Live at Home’ episode, which he hosted from his Los Angeles home.

“It's me, your old pal. Don't be afraid, this shaved head was just for a movie. My hair is growing back very slowly,” Hanks shared, referencing the Baz Luhrmann-directed film about Elvis Presley he was filming in Australia, where he was self-quarantining.