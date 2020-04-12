Kartik Interacts With a COVID-19 Survivor on His YouTube Chat Show

Actor Kartik Aaryan has launched a new chat show on his YouTube channel, Koki Poochega, in which he will interact with people affected by coronavirus and those fighting it on the front lines.

For the first episode, Kartik had a chat with Ahmedabad’s second COVID-19 patient. She contracted the coronavirus on her trip to Finland last month. When she felt the symptoms appear, she decided to lock herself in her room, away from her family to protect them from the infection.