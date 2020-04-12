Kartik Interacts With a COVID-19 Survivor on His YouTube Chat Show
Actor Kartik Aaryan has launched a new chat show on his YouTube channel, Koki Poochega, in which he will interact with people affected by coronavirus and those fighting it on the front lines.
For the first episode, Kartik had a chat with Ahmedabad’s second COVID-19 patient. She contracted the coronavirus on her trip to Finland last month. When she felt the symptoms appear, she decided to lock herself in her room, away from her family to protect them from the infection.
Kartik, from his home, asked her about her experience via video call. He even compared her situation to that of Jimmy Shergill’s character from Munnabhai MBBS, who took all the precautions and led a healthy lifestyle and still fell sick, making her laugh.
The ‘Official Humans of Bombay’ page also covered her story recently, sharing her experience. “Days after coming back from seeing the Northern Lights, when I got a fever with chills, I isolated in my room. At first, the doctor thought it was because of the temperature change & prescribed antibiotics. But I didn’t risk it. Food was served to me on a table outside my room & I’d return the utensils only after I’d washed them. I didn’t step outside or let anyone in,” she said in the post.
“The first 2 days in the hospital were scary. On top of all the symptoms, I couldn’t smell or taste anything. But the doctors & nurses were my superheroes. They took fabulous care of me; they didn’t behave distantly or with fear. After 11 days, I tested negative twice & was discharged.”COVID-19 survivor
A video of her neighbours applauding her return home from hospital went viral recently.
