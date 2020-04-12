Disgusted, Angry to Read Reports of Attacks on Doctors: Ajay Devgn

Actor Ajay Devgn, on Sunday, said that he is ‘disgusted’ over reports of healthcare workers being attacked by people at a time when the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions. Such insensitive people are the worst criminals#StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona.”