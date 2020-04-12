Disgusted, Angry to Read Reports of Attacks on Doctors: Ajay Devgn
Actor Ajay Devgn, on Sunday, said that he is ‘disgusted’ over reports of healthcare workers being attacked by people at a time when the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions. Such insensitive people are the worst criminals#StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona.”
Javed Akhtar and Rishi Kapoor also expressed their discomfort over the attacks on healthcare workers in the past.
Rishi Kapoor wrote, “An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!”
In a video conference call with chief ministers across the country on Saturday, 11 April, PM Modi also advised CMs not to tolerate any misbehaviour with medical staff and condemned recent attacks on healthcare professionals and students that have taken place in different parts of the country in the last few weeks.
(With inputs from PTI)
