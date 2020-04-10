Shaza Morani Now Tests Negative for Coronavirus

After being diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday, 5 April, producer Karim Morani’s daughter, Shaza Morani has now tested negative for the virus. According to reports, she will be tested one more time before she can be discharged.

She is currently undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, where her father is also admitted, as he too tested positive. Her sister, actor Zoa Morani also contracted the virus and is admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

“Though Shaza has tested negative, she has been tested again and the result will be known by tomorrow. We are hoping for it to be negative, too. So, by tomorrow, she can hopefully come back home,” a source close to the family informed Times of India.

Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March but showed no symptoms and Zoa had returned from Rajasthan in mid-March. Their mother, Zara Morani is in the clear as she did not contract the virus.

Karim Morani is a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan and has produced Ra.One and Chennai Express. He also co-produced Happy New Year and Dilwale.