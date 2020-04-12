Zoa Morani Chats With Varun to Talk About Her COVID-19 Experience

Actor Zoa Morani tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, 7 April, soon after her sister Shaza Morani tested positive for the virus. Their father, producer Karim Morani also contracted the virus. The actor, currently admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, joined her close friend and actor Varun Dhawan for an Instagram live where she talked about her symptoms, experience and treatment.

Talking about her experience at the hospital, Zoa said that she has been feeling much better ever since she was admitted. “Ever since I came to the hospital, I have definitely felt 40 times better. My breathlessness stopped on the second day, I could feel a little congestion and a little fever, but it’s so much better than I was feeling at home,” Zoa said.