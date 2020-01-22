QuickE: First ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Song; KJo Turns Love Guru for Netflix
1. ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Song: Lovestruck Kartik Wins Hearts in ‘Shayad’
The first song from Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal has released. Titled ‘Shayad’, it is a soulful number composed by Pritam and performed by Arijit Singh. The video gives us a glimpse of two parallel love stories, one set in 1990 and the other in the 2020. In the present day version, we see the progression of Kartik Aaryan’s tumultuous relationship with Sara Ali Khan. In the older version, a clean-shaven, school-going Kartik pines for his neighbour, played by newcomer Aarushi Sharma. He tries to get her attention and finally manages to ask her to dance at a wedding.
2. ‘What the Love!’: KJo Turns Love Guru in Netflix Reality Show
“How many people believe in the power of true love?” asks Karan Johar dramatically in the trailer for his upcoming Netflix show What the Love! In the new reality show, the director turns guru for a selection of starstruck contestants looking for love.
He tries to figure out what’s holding each participant from acing the dating game and coaches each of them with the help of a few Bollywood celebs such as Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Leone and Ali Faizal. Predictably, they are then given a makeover before setting them off on their dream date.
3. No Serious Harm Done: Javed Akhtar on Shabana’s Accident
Javed Akhtar has said that Shabana Azmi is on her way to recovery after meeting with a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on 18 January. Bollywood Hungama quoted the lyricist as saying, “There is good news. All tests and medical reports including the MRI are positive. No serious harm was done. We can all breathe a sigh of relief.”
4. John Abraham Dons the Gangster’s Hat in ‘Mumbai Saga’ Poster
Yet another look of John Abraham from Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga has been dropped. In a gangster look, John is dressed in a black kurta-pyjama, standing in front of a bike with a red tilak on his forehead. Sharing the look, Sanjay Gupta wrote, “You can only do so much with the styling of your star. What brings the character alive is his ATTITUDE. Which our man John has no shortage of.”
5. PC Talks Poverty, Education and Women’s Empowerment at WEF 2020
Global Citizen Ambassador Priyanka Chopra was part of a fireside chat at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. The actor was launching the organisation’s Give While You Live Campaign, which urges the world’s billionaires to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
During the panel discussion, Priyanka addressed issues such as the cycle of poverty, climate change, education, women empowerment and the use of technology for social change.
