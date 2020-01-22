QuickE: First ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Song; KJo Turns Love Guru for Netflix

The first song from Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal has released. Titled ‘Shayad’, it is a soulful number composed by Pritam and performed by Arijit Singh. The video gives us a glimpse of two parallel love stories, one set in 1990 and the other in the 2020. In the present day version, we see the progression of Kartik Aaryan’s tumultuous relationship with Sara Ali Khan. In the older version, a clean-shaven, school-going Kartik pines for his neighbour, played by newcomer Aarushi Sharma. He tries to get her attention and finally manages to ask her to dance at a wedding.

