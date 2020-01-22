PC Talks Poverty, Education and Women Empowerment at WEF 2020

“Like in Nigeria, the average family has about seven children, born into poverty. That cycle doesn’t stop unless you educate those kids, unless countries invest in their people. If countries invest in their people, you create populations that other countries want to invest in, and that is so powerful,” she added.

Priyanka also acknowledged young women activists, such as Greta Thunberg Nadia Murad and Emma Watson, whom she says have inspired her “to become a better activist, to become a better person, to become a better philanthropist.”

“I want my kids to grow up in a world where the world leaders have listened to Greta’s (Thunberg) generation, where the climate crisis is contained if not averted, where a woman’s ability to succeed is a basic human right and not based on geography and chance,” she said.