John Abraham Dons the Gangster’s Hat in ‘Mumbai Saga’ First Look

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the movie will be set in the 1980s and 1990s and will trace the rise of Mumbai from Bombay. The plot is said to be based on real life events and revolves around incidents like shutting down of mills, nexus between politicians, cops and underworld. The film will be co-produced by Sanjay Gupta’s White Feather Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

“It’s my third outing with John and I’m super excited to work with Emraan. I have always wanted to work with him and I am back to my base of film making -- gangster dramas and all I can say is...It's good to be home,” Sanjay Gupta had said in a statement.