‘What the Love!’: KJo Turns Love Guru in Netflix Reality Show

“How many people believe in the power of true love?” asks Karan Johar dramatically in the trailer for his upcoming Netflix show What the Love! In the new reality show, the director turns guru for a selection of starstruck contestants looking for love.

He tries to figure out what’s holding each participant from acing the dating game and coaches each of them with the help of a few Bollywood celebs such as Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Leone and Ali Faizal. Predictably, they are then given a makeover before setting them off on their dream date.

Watch the trailer here: