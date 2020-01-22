‘What the Love!’: KJo Turns Love Guru in Netflix Reality Show
“How many people believe in the power of true love?” asks Karan Johar dramatically in the trailer for his upcoming Netflix show What the Love! In the new reality show, the director turns guru for a selection of starstruck contestants looking for love.
He tries to figure out what’s holding each participant from acing the dating game and coaches each of them with the help of a few Bollywood celebs such as Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Leone and Ali Faizal. Predictably, they are then given a makeover before setting them off on their dream date.
Watch the trailer here:
The streaming platform first announced the news last May on KJo’s 47th birthday. The show has been produced by BBC Studios India and will release on Netflix on 30 January.
Karan Johar’s digital content studio Dharmatic Entertainment has also signed a one-year deal with Netflix. In the past, Netflix has signed content deals with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment for films and web series and Aamir Khan Productions for his films. But this exclusive arrangement is the first of its kind.
