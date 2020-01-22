No Serious Harm Done: Javed Akhtar on Shabana’s Accident
Javed Akhtar has said that Shabana Azmi is on her way to recovery after meeting with a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on 18 January. Bollywood Hungama quoted the lyricist as saying,
The car in which Shabana and Javed were travelling rammed into a truck the highway near Khalapur, over 60 kilometres from Mumbai. She was rushed MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and later shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri. An FIR has been registered against the car’s driver for rash driving.
Boney Kapoor, who visited Shabana Azmi in the hospital on 19 January, told Mumbai Mirror that Azmi was sedated but stable and that there was nothing “alarming” about her situation. “Shabanaji is coherent, talking normally, recognising people. For now, she is under observsation and the doctors are making sure there is no internal injury and that potential dangers are ruled out. She is a fighter and will come out of it,” Kapoor told the publication.
Soon after the news broke, Narendra Modi, Shashi Tharoor and several Bollywood celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Swara Bhasker wished the actor a speedy recovery.
(With inputs from Bollywood Hungama)
