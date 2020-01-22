‘Love Aaj Kal’ Song: Lovestruck Kartik Wins Hearts in ‘Shayad’

Love Aaj Kal depicts love stories of two different eras the first is set in the early nineties, and unfolds between Raghu and Leena. The other, set in the present, happens between Veer and Zoe. Kartik plays Raghu and Veer, Sara Ali Khan has been cast as Zoe and Arushi Sharma plays Leena.

Speaking about his characters Kartik told IANS, “The two roles are distinct, in the way they look, react and relate to people around them. Veer is a modern guy, somewhat geeky and socially awkward. He is sure of what he wants and that sets him apart from the people around him. On the other hand, Raghu represents any teenage boy who has grown up in the nineties. Raghu and Veer are also different when they are in love.”

Love Aaj Kal releases on 14 February.