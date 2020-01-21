QuickE: ‘Jhund’ Teaser; Deepika Wins Crystal Award at WEF 2020
1. Bachchan Introduces His Team of Underdogs in ‘Jhund’ Teaser
The makers of upcoming sports biopic Jhund just released a teaser of the film. Jhund is directed by Sairat filmmaker Nagraj Manjule and stars Amitabh Bachchan. Jhund is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports professor who pioneered the international phenomenon of ‘Jhoparpatti Football’ (Slum football). Jhund will release on 8 May.
The teaser begins with Amitabh Bachchan’s voice saying, “Jhund nahi kahiye sir. Team kahiye. (Don’t call it a flock, sir. Call it a team)” It then cuts to a bunch of kids walking in one direction. They’re carrying paraphernalia like metal chains and bricks. Their walk is determined and confident.
2. Deepika Honoured With Crystal Award at WEF 2020 in Davos
Deepika Padukone was honoured at the opening session of the World Economic Forum’s 2020 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The actor was bestowed the 26th Crystal Award for her work in spreading mental health awareness. “In the time it has taken me to accept this award, the world has lost one more person to suicide,” she said in her acceptance speech. She went on to describe her personal struggle with her mental health which motivated her to become a champion of the cause.
3. Ayushmann Reminisces About First Year With Tahira on Her Birthday
Ayushmann Khurrana was in a nostalgic mood as he took to Instagram to wish his wife Tahira Kashyap for her birthday. The actor posted a photo of Tahira in a white dress, which was taken when they first began dating, and reminisced about the first year they spent together in Mumbai.
4. Soni Razdan Demands Inquiry Into Davinder Singh, Afzal Guru Link4
Veteran actor Soni Razdan has said the recent arrest of Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh demands a thorough inquiry into whether Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru was “made a scapegoat”. Reacting to a story by The Print, which carried excerpts from the letter, Soni tweeted, “This is a travesty of justice. Who is going to bring back a man from the dead if he is innocent. This is why the death penalty is not to be used lightly. And this is why there also needs to be a solid enquiry into why Afzal Guru was made the scapegoat.”
5. Ajay Devgn Starts Shooting for SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’
Ajay Devgn has started shooting for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan And Jr NTR. On Tuesday, 21 January, the makers of the film shared a picture of Ajay along Rajamouli on Twitter. The duo can be seen shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries.
“All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kick-start our schedule with Ajay Devgn ji today... Welcome Sir,” read the tweet shared by the official Twitter handle of RRR.
