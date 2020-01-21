Ajay Devgn Starts Shooting for SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’
Ajay Devgn has started shooting for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan And Jr NTR. On Tuesday, 21 January, the makers of the film shared a picture of Ajay along Rajamouli on Twitter. The duo can be seen shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries.
“All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kick-start our schedule with Ajay Devgn ji today... Welcome Sir,” read the tweet shared by the official Twitter handle of RRR.
Actors Alison Doody, Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson are also part of the cast. British actor Olivia Morris will be playing the female lead opposite NTR in the film. Olivia is known for her film 7 Trails in 7 Days.
Along with her, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody will also star in the film, as lead antagonists. While Ray is known for his role in Thor and King Arthur, Alison starred in Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade.
RRR is be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.
While Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in crucial roles.
RRR will release on 30 July 2020 in 10 Indian languages. Presented by D. Parvathy, the film is going to be produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya, who has already confirmed that the film is being made on a budget of Rs 300 crore.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)