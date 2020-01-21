Ajay Devgn Starts Shooting for SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’

RRR is be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

While Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in crucial roles.

RRR will release on 30 July 2020 in 10 Indian languages. Presented by D. Parvathy, the film is going to be produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya, who has already confirmed that the film is being made on a budget of Rs 300 crore.