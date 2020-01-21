Ayushmann Reminisces About First Year With Tahira on Her Birthday
Ayushmann Khurrana was in a nostalgic mood as he took to Instagram to wish his wife Tahira Kashyap for her birthday. The actor posted a photo of Tahira in a white dress, which was taken when they first began dating, and reminisced about the first year they spent together in Mumbai.
“Tahira means pure and virtuous. That’s what you are. This was your first year in Mumbai and in my life in this city. Santosh humara pehla house help chutti pe gaya hua tha (Santosh, our house help, had gone on vacation) and we had spent the entire day cleaning the house. Tum aayi aur duniya badal gayi meri (You came into my life and changed it). You changed my perspective towards life and love. Tahira means pure and virtuous. That’s what you are. Happy bday love,” he wrote.
The couple were wed in 2008 and are parents to son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.
Tahira brought in her birthday with friends and family including Twinkle Khanna, Yami Gautam, Sonali Bendre, Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana. She shared a few photos from the party and thanked fans for their wishes.
Ayushmann will be seen next in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a sequel to 2017’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao and releases on 21 February.
