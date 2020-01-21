Deepika Honoured With Crystal Award at WEF 2020 in Davos

Deepika Padukone was honoured at the opening session of the World Economic Forum’s 2020 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The actor was bestowed the 26th Crystal Award for her work in spreading mental health awareness.

The actor first opened up about her battle with depression in an interview with NDTV in 2016. Since then, she has worked to normalise the discussion around mental health by speaking candidly in public forums and through her NGO, the Live Love Laugh Foundation.