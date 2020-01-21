Soni Razdan Demands Inquiry Into Davinder Singh, Afzal Guru Link
Veteran actor Soni Razdan has said the recent arrest of Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh demands a thorough inquiry into whether Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru was “made a scapegoat”. Singh, who was arrested on 11 January in the company of two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, had been named by Guru in a letter he wrote to his lawyer from Tihar Jail in 2004. He alleged that Singh tortured him and later introduced him to one of the militants shot dead in the attack on Parliament in 2001.
Reacting to a story by The Print, which carried excerpts from the letter, Soni tweeted,
She clarified that she isn’t claiming that Afzal Guru is innocent, but that the authorities failed to investigate his allegations against Davinder Singh is a “traversty”.
“No one is saying he is innocent. But if he was tortured and then ordered by his torturer to do what he did isn’t that what needed to be fully investigated? Why did no one take his allegations about Devinder Singh seriously. That’s the travesty,” she wrote.
