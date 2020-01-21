Soni Razdan Demands Inquiry Into Davinder Singh, Afzal Guru Link

Veteran actor Soni Razdan has said the recent arrest of Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh demands a thorough inquiry into whether Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru was “made a scapegoat”. Singh, who was arrested on 11 January in the company of two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, had been named by Guru in a letter he wrote to his lawyer from Tihar Jail in 2004. He alleged that Singh tortured him and later introduced him to one of the militants shot dead in the attack on Parliament in 2001.