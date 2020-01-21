Bachchan Introduces His Team of Underdogs in ‘Jhund’ Teaser

The makers of upcoming sports biopic Jhund just released a teaser of the film. Jhund is directed by Sairat filmmaker Nagraj Manjule and stars Amitabh Bachchan. Jhund is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports professor who pioneered the international phenomenon of ‘Jhoparpatti Football’ (Slum football). Jhund will release on 8 May.

The teaser begins with Amitabh Bachchan’s voice saying, “Jhund nahi kahiye sir. Team kahiye. (Don’t call it a flock, sir. Call it a team)” It then cuts to a bunch of kids walking in one direction. They’re carrying paraphernalia like metal chains and bricks. Their walk is determined and confident.

Take a look: