Bachchan Introduces His Team of Underdogs in ‘Jhund’ Teaser
The makers of upcoming sports biopic Jhund just released a teaser of the film. Jhund is directed by Sairat filmmaker Nagraj Manjule and stars Amitabh Bachchan. Jhund is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports professor who pioneered the international phenomenon of ‘Jhoparpatti Football’ (Slum football). Jhund will release on 8 May.
The teaser begins with Amitabh Bachchan’s voice saying, “Jhund nahi kahiye sir. Team kahiye. (Don’t call it a flock, sir. Call it a team)” It then cuts to a bunch of kids walking in one direction. They’re carrying paraphernalia like metal chains and bricks. Their walk is determined and confident.
Take a look:
Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan released the first look of Jhund.
In the poster shared by Bachchan, we can see the back of Amitabh Bachchan’s head. He is dressed in a blue hoodie. He seems to be standing in front of a wall, beyond which there is a basti or slum.
Bachchan tweeted, “T 3415 - JHUND ... झुंड !! ... JHUND ... झुंड !! #Jhund”
Nagraj has earlier directed the critically acclaimed Fandry and the hugely successful Sairat. Sairat was remade in Hindi last year as Dhadak by director Shashank Khaitan with Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.
Here is the first look of Jhund released in February 2019.
