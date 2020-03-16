QuickE: Coronavirus Affects Biz in B’wood; Angad Supports Neha
1. Coronavirus: KJo’s Dharma Productions Suspends Filming, Admin Work
Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions is the latest to suspend filming in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement released on Twitter, the company announced it has “suspended all administrative and production work until further notice.” “This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of all and we are complying with all the precautionary measures suggested by the government to minimise the risk of exposure to our cast, crew, workers and audience,” it added.
2. Coronavirus: Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Shoot Deferred?
With the coronavirus cases on a steady rise across the country, the shoot schedule of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha seems to have been deferred, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror. According to a source the schedule in Amritsar has been completed and the next one has been put on hold. Recently, film bodies have issued guidelines to stop shooting for 12 days, starting 19 March.
3. Angad Bedi Defends Neha from Trolls After ‘Roadies’ Comments
Angad Bedi extended solidarity to his wife Neha Dhupia after she was subjected to an onslaught of trolling on social media over comments she made during the auditions for the 18th season of MTV Roadies Revolution.
Angad uploaded a series of pictures of himself and Neha on his Instagram page with the caption: “Sun meri baat.., here are my 5 girlfriends!!!! Ukhad lo jo ukhad na hai!!!! @nehadhupia #itsmychoice”.
4. ‘Quantum of Solace’ Actor Olga Kurylenko Contracts Coronavirus
Ukrainian-born actor-model Olga Kurylenko has revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor, best known for starring in the 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace and the 2013 science fiction movie Oblivion, took to Instagram on Sunday to share her diagnosis.
Kurylenko, 40, said that she had been ill for “almost a week”. “Locked up at home after having tested positive for coronavirus,” the actor wrote alongside a photo showing a view from her house. “I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!” she added.
5. Premiere of Star Plus’ ‘Anupamaa’ Pushed As TV Shoots Shut Down
The premiere of Star Plus’ new show, Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead, which was supposed to air today at 9 pm, has been pushed indefinitely for now. Instead, an extended new one-hour episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which generally airs at 9.30 pm, will be aired from 9 pm to 10 pm.
Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are both produced by Rajan Shahi.
“This would be the line-up for the whole of this week,” a source from the channel said.
The source also said that “the premiere has been pushed as the bank of episodes is not enough and the shutdown of television shoots from 19 March would have interrupted the airing of the show.”
