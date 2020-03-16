QuickE: Coronavirus Affects Biz in B’wood; Angad Supports Neha

Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions is the latest to suspend filming in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement released on Twitter, the company announced it has “suspended all administrative and production work until further notice.” “This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of all and we are complying with all the precautionary measures suggested by the government to minimise the risk of exposure to our cast, crew, workers and audience,” it added.

