Angad Bedi Defends Neha from Trolls After ‘Roadies’ Comments

Neha issued a statement on Twitter and Instagram, saying that she’d taken a “stand against violence” in one of the episodes and went on to explain the conversations that transpired between her and the contestant. “Cheating is something I do not stand for and it is unfortunate that I have been misinterpreted for the same...but what I do stand for is women’s safety.”

She illustrated the levels to which trolling had escalated: “Now people close to me who have nothing to do with this - my family, friends, co-workers and even my dad’s personal WhatsApp - are being flooded with abuses and harassment. My daughter’s page is nothing less than a barrage of abuses and that is not acceptable to me.”