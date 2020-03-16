Angad Bedi Defends Neha from Trolls After ‘Roadies’ Comments
Angad Bedi extended solidarity to his wife Neha Dhupia after she was subjected to an onslaught of trolling on social media over comments she made during the auditions for the 18th season of MTV Roadies Revolution.
Angad uploaded a series of pictures of himself and Neha on his Instagram page with the caption: “Sun meri baat.., here are my 5 girlfriends!!!! Ukhad lo jo ukhad na hai!!!! @nehadhupia #itsmychoice”.
Neha, who is a judge on the show, chastised a contestant who admitted that he slapped his girlfriend after he found out that she had been with five other men at the same time. She replied, “It is her choice. Nobody gives you the right to slap a girl. Maybe the problem is with you. Maybe she was feeling threatened by you.” The actor says that these comments earned her a flood of abuse on social media.
Taapsee Pannu was among the first to come out in support of Neha. Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha also lent their solidarity.
Neha issued a statement on Twitter and Instagram, saying that she’d taken a “stand against violence” in one of the episodes and went on to explain the conversations that transpired between her and the contestant. “Cheating is something I do not stand for and it is unfortunate that I have been misinterpreted for the same...but what I do stand for is women’s safety.”
She illustrated the levels to which trolling had escalated: “Now people close to me who have nothing to do with this - my family, friends, co-workers and even my dad’s personal WhatsApp - are being flooded with abuses and harassment. My daughter’s page is nothing less than a barrage of abuses and that is not acceptable to me.”
Angad Bedi posted the note, too with the caption: “#word @nehadhupia #standbymywoman.”
