‘Quantum of Solace’ Actor Olga Kurylenko Contracts Coronavirus
Ukrainian-born actor-model Olga Kurylenko has revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor, best known for starring in the 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace and the 2013 science fiction movie Oblivion, took to Instagram on Sunday to share her diagnosis.
Kurylenko, 40, said that she had been ill for “almost a week”.
“Locked up at home after having tested positive for coronavirus,” the actor wrote alongside a photo showing a view from her house.
“I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!” she added.
Olga is the latest name from the international entertainment industry to have contracted COVID-19, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last week.
A few days back, actor couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson also tested positive for the illness. Universal Music chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge was hospitalized for treatment of the infection over the weekend.
(Inputs: PTI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )