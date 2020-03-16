Coronavirus: Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Shoot Deferred?
With the coronavirus cases on a steady rise across the country, the shoot schedule of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha seems to have been deferred, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror. According to a source the schedule in Amritsar has been completed and the next one has been put on hold. Recently, film bodies have issued guidelines to stop shooting for 12 days, starting 19 March.
In a statement given to the publication, the source said that Aamir was contemplating getting the shoot cancelled even before the guidelines were issued. The source also said that the film is being shot “at real locations” and that the dates for the next shoot will be decided “after analyzing the situation.”
Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a lead role, will be helmed by Advait Chandan. He earlier directed Secret Superstar, which featured Aamir and Zaira Wasim.
Earlier, Aamir took to Instagram to share his first look from the film. He is seen donning a turban for the role. “Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha”, he captioned the photo.
Lal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the Tom Hanks- starrer 1994 film, Forrest Gump. The original movie was an adaption of Winston Groom’s 1986 novel by the same name.
Inputs from: Mumbai Mirror
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )