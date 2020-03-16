Coronavirus: Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Shoot Deferred?

In a statement given to the publication, the source said that Aamir was contemplating getting the shoot cancelled even before the guidelines were issued. The source also said that the film is being shot “at real locations” and that the dates for the next shoot will be decided “after analyzing the situation.”

Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a lead role, will be helmed by Advait Chandan. He earlier directed Secret Superstar, which featured Aamir and Zaira Wasim.