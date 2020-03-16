Coronavirus: KJo’s Dharma Productions Suspends Filming, Admin Work
Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions is the latest to suspend filming in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement released on Twitter, the company announced it has “suspended all administrative and production work until further notice.” “This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of all and we are complying with all the precautionary measures suggested by the government to minimise the risk of exposure to our cast, crew, workers and audience,” it added.
The news comes shortly after the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) on Sunday, 15 March, announced that the shooting for all films, TV shows and web series would be suspended from 19 March and 31 March as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus. The organisation issued a letter saying this move was in cooperation with a recent advisory by India’s Health Ministry, which called for the temporary closure of educational establishments, gyms, museums, social and cultural centres, swimming pools and theatres.
The release date of films such as Sooryavanshi and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which were scheduled to hit theatres in March, have been postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Films such as Shahid Kapoor’s sports film Jersey and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha had earlier also suspended production due to COVID-19. According to film trade analyst Komal Nahta, Bollywood stands to lose Rs 800 crore due to the delays in releases and shooting schedules. Taran Adarsh added that even once the situation returns to normal, "films will clash with one another cutting into each other's business".
