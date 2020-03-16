Coronavirus: KJo’s Dharma Productions Suspends Filming, Admin Work

The release date of films such as Sooryavanshi and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which were scheduled to hit theatres in March, have been postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Films such as Shahid Kapoor’s sports film Jersey and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha had earlier also suspended production due to COVID-19. According to film trade analyst Komal Nahta, Bollywood stands to lose Rs 800 crore due to the delays in releases and shooting schedules. Taran Adarsh added that even once the situation returns to normal, "films will clash with one another cutting into each other's business".