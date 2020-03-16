Premiere of Star Plus’ ‘Anupamaa’ Pushed As TV Shoots Shut Down

The premiere of Star Plus’ new show, Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead, which was supposed to air today at 9 pm, has been pushed indefinitely for now. Instead, an extended new one-hour episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which generally airs at 9.30 pm, will be aired from 9 pm to 10 pm.

Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are both produced by Rajan Shahi.

“This would be the line-up for the whole of this week,” a source from the channel said.

The source also said that “the premiere has been pushed as the bank of episodes is not enough and the shutdown of television shoots from 19 March would have interrupted the airing of the show.”

Confirming the same to The Quint, producer Rajan Shahi, said that the show will be relaunched once the shoots resume.