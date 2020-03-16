Premiere of Star Plus’ ‘Anupamaa’ Pushed As TV Shoots Shut Down
The premiere of Star Plus’ new show, Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead, which was supposed to air today at 9 pm, has been pushed indefinitely for now. Instead, an extended new one-hour episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which generally airs at 9.30 pm, will be aired from 9 pm to 10 pm.
Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are both produced by Rajan Shahi.
“This would be the line-up for the whole of this week,” a source from the channel said.
The source also said that “the premiere has been pushed as the bank of episodes is not enough and the shutdown of television shoots from 19 March would have interrupted the airing of the show.”
Confirming the same to The Quint, producer Rajan Shahi, said that the show will be relaunched once the shoots resume.
“Star plus and I have mutually decided that we should not launch Anupamaa today because anyway there is going to be a shutdown of shoots in two days time. So no point launching the show right now. But we will definitely be relaunching it. The date would be considered once the shooting resumes.”Producer Rajan Shahi
As of now, no new date for the premiere has been finalised, as it would depend on when the shoots resume.
In the coming days, the shutdown is likely to affect the airing of several shows (across TV channels) that do not have a big bank of episodes. Most shows, on an average do have a bank of one-and-a-half to two weeks of episodes.
The source told us that “the channel is currently taking a stock of the whole situation”.
Anupamaa was to replace Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover-starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which aired its last episode on 14 March in the 9 pm slot.
