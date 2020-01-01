QuickE: B’wood Celebrates New Year; ‘Good Newwz’ Nears Rs 100 Cr
1. Saif-Kareena Ring in Glamorous New Year With Virat-Anushka, Varun
Saif and Kareena brought in 2020 in style with a glamorous New Year’s Eve dinner in Switzerland. The couple celebrated with Varun Dhawan, his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who were also vacationing in the Alps. Anushka took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the three couples dressed stylishly with Saif in a suit and bowtie, Varun and Virat in white shirts and vests, Anushka in a sparkly dress and Kareena in a white gown and fur coat.
Read more on The Quint
2. ‘Good Newwz’ Nears Rs 100 Cr at the Box Office on New Year
The new year is off to a good start for Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. Their latest release Good Newwz is set to cross Rs 100 crore on its fifth day since releasing in theatres on 27 December. The film earned Rs 16.20 crore on day four, bringing its total box office earnings to Rs 94.60 crore. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film will hit a century on 1 January.
Read more on The Quint
3. SRK, Big B, Priyanka Wish Fans a Happy New Year
As 2019 came to a close, Bollywood celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar took to social media to share wishes for the new year.
SRK had a contemplative note for fans tweeting, “Not one for telling anyone how they should be...or do what should be done...or what this year and future made to be. I have so many frailties myself...that I wish may the future be kind to all of us... and we be who we are. May Allah be kind to us in spite of ourselves. Happy New Year,” he wrote.
Read more on The Quint
4. Conscious Decision for Ayat to Be Born on Bhai’s B’Day: Aayush
Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma recently welcomed their second child Ayat, who was born on 27 December. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aayush revealed that the couple had indeed planned for the birth of their daughter to coincide with Salman’s 54th birthday. “The due date was last week of December or the first week of January. When we told this to everyone, Bhai (as Salman is lovingly called) was excited and said ‘give me a gift’. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai’s birthday,” he said.
Read more on The Quint
5. Malaika and Arjun Celebrate the New Year With a Kiss
Malaika Arora brought in the New Year partying with friends and family in Goa. The actor took to Instagram to share her wishes for 2020 with a photo of herself giving beau Arjun Kapoor a peck on the cheek. “Sun,star,light,happiness.......2020,” she captioned it.
Read more on The Quint
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)