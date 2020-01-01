QuickE: B’wood Celebrates New Year; ‘Good Newwz’ Nears Rs 100 Cr

Saif and Kareena brought in 2020 in style with a glamorous New Year’s Eve dinner in Switzerland. The couple celebrated with Varun Dhawan, his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who were also vacationing in the Alps. Anushka took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the three couples dressed stylishly with Saif in a suit and bowtie, Varun and Virat in white shirts and vests, Anushka in a sparkly dress and Kareena in a white gown and fur coat.

