Conscious Decision for Ayat to Be Born on Bhai’s B’Day: Aayush
Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma recently welcomed their second child Ayat, who was born on 27 December. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aayush revealed that the couple had indeed planned for the birth of their daughter to coincide with Salman’s 54th birthday. “The due date was last week of December or the first week of January. When we told this to everyone, Bhai (as Salman is lovingly called) was excited and said ‘give me a gift’. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai’s birthday,” he said.
Soon after hosting a Christmas party, Arpita was admitted to a hospital in Khar, Mumbai. The Khan family, including Salim Khan, Helen and Salman were spotted waiting to welcome their newest member. While Salman usually spends Christmas time at his farmhouse in Panvel, he postponed his trip this year to spend time with Arpita instead. The proud uncle took to Twitter to welcome his niece writing, “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u! (sic)”
Aayush recently shared the first photo of baby Ayat on Instagram. “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy,” he wrote.
