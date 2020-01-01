Conscious Decision for Ayat to Be Born on Bhai’s B’Day: Aayush

Soon after hosting a Christmas party, Arpita was admitted to a hospital in Khar, Mumbai. The Khan family, including Salim Khan, Helen and Salman were spotted waiting to welcome their newest member. While Salman usually spends Christmas time at his farmhouse in Panvel, he postponed his trip this year to spend time with Arpita instead. The proud uncle took to Twitter to welcome his niece writing, “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u! (sic)”