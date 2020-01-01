Saif-Kareena Ring in Glamorous New Year With Virat-Anushka, Varun
Saif and Kareena brought in 2020 in style with a glamorous New Year’s Eve dinner in Switzerland. The couple celebrated with Varun Dhawan, his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who were also vacationing in the Alps. Anushka took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the three couples dressed stylishly with Saif in a suit and bowtie, Varun and Virat in white shirts and vests, Anushka in a sparkly dress and Kareena in a white gown and fur coat.
Anushka and Virat have been sharing photos from their Swiss vacation, including one from when they bumped into Varun and Natasha in the Alps.
Varun shared a photo of himself and Natasha posing against the backdrop of snowy mountains.
Varun had earlier run into Kareena and Karishma Kapoor. Karishma shared photos on Instagram captioning it, “See who we met!” Gstaad is Saif and Kareena’s favourite holiday destination and the couple head out to the Swiss alps whenever they get the opportunity, and especially the New Year.
On the work front, Kareena’s latest release Good Newwz, hit theatres on 27 December. The film, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, has had a steady run at the box office and is expected to cross Rs 100 crores in its fifth day. Saif will be seen in comedy Jawaani Jaaneman, alongside Tabu and debutant Alaia Furniturewalla. The film releases on 7 February 2020. Varun Dhawan features opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, which releases on 24 January.
