‘Good Newwz’ Nears Rs 100 Cr at the Box Office on New Year
The new year is off to a good start for Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. Their latest release Good Newwz is set to cross Rs 100 crore on its fifth day since releasing in theatres on 27 December. The film earned Rs 16.20 crore on day four, bringing its total box office earnings to Rs 94.60 crore. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film will hit a century on 1 January.
Good Newwz opened with a box office collection of Rs 17.56 and saw a 30 percent jump on Saturday, earning Rs 21.78 crore on day two. On Sunday, the film’s collections jumped further, with the film earning Rs 26.65 crore. With a weekend box office earning of Rs 65.99 crore, the film has beaten the box-office figures of Akshay’s last release Housefull 4 which had earned Rs 53.22 crore on the opening weekend. With dwindling competition from Dabangg 3, which released on the same day, the film is well on its way to becoming a hit.
Mission Mangal, however, remains Akshay’s highest opener having earned Rs 97.56 crore on its first weekend.
Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is about two couples who fall victim to an erroneous mix up of sperm samples during their IVF procedures.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)