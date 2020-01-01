‘Good Newwz’ Nears Rs 100 Cr at the Box Office on New Year

Good Newwz opened with a box office collection of Rs 17.56 and saw a 30 percent jump on Saturday, earning Rs 21.78 crore on day two. On Sunday, the film’s collections jumped further, with the film earning Rs 26.65 crore. With a weekend box office earning of Rs 65.99 crore, the film has beaten the box-office figures of Akshay’s last release Housefull 4 which had earned Rs 53.22 crore on the opening weekend. With dwindling competition from Dabangg 3, which released on the same day, the film is well on its way to becoming a hit.