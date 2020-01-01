SRK, Big B, Priyanka Wish Fans a Happy New Year
As 2019 came to a close, Bollywood celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar took to social media to share wishes for the new year.
SRK had a contemplative note for fans tweeting, “Not one for telling anyone how they should be...or do what should be done...or what this year and future made to be. I have so many frailties myself...that I wish may the future be kind to all of us... and we be who we are. May Allah be kind to us inspite of ourselves. Happy New Year,” he wrote.
Amitabh Bachchan shared his wishes for the new year with a picture of himself and Jaya Bachchan with their grandkids Navya Naveli Nanda, Agstya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.
Karan Johar tweeted saying he hoped fans would make the new year about their “own evolution”. “Follow your passion... create your dreams... listen to your conscience... but most importantly acknowledge your issues... make this year about your own evolution! Happy 2020!” he wrote.
Priyanka Chopra, who brought in the new year with Nick Jonas in the Bahamas posted a video looking at the highlights of 2019. The footage included snapshots of herself posing with her Madame Tussauds statue, shoots for various magazines, her visit to Ethiopia on behalf of UNICEF, and the release of her films Isn’t It Romantic? and The Sky Is Pink.
Here’s how other celebs wished fans.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)