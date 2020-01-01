SRK, Big B, Priyanka Wish Fans a Happy New Year

As 2019 came to a close, Bollywood celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar took to social media to share wishes for the new year.

SRK had a contemplative note for fans tweeting, “Not one for telling anyone how they should be...or do what should be done...or what this year and future made to be. I have so many frailties myself...that I wish may the future be kind to all of us... and we be who we are. May Allah be kind to us inspite of ourselves. Happy New Year,” he wrote.