Malaika and Arjun Celebrate the New Year With a Kiss
Malaika Arora brought in the New Year partying with friends and family in Goa. The actor took to Instagram to share her wishes for 2020 with a photo of herself giving beau Arjun Kapoor a peck on the cheek. “Sun,star,light,happiness.......2020,” she captioned it.
She also shared a group photo from the celebrations.
Amrita Arora, who was with Malaika in Goa, also wished fans for the new year with a picture of her and her husband Shakeel Ladak and their kids.
Arjun, who was spotted jetting off to Goa on New Year’s Eve, took the close of 2019 as an opportunity to reflect on the past decade.
“2019 you taught me well... reminded me what a roller coaster life is... I travelled I lived I laughed I cried... I had some amazing moments, had some that broke my heart... personally, I’m excited about entering the new decade...” he wrote.
Malaika has recently opened up about her relationship with Arjun and told Hindustan Times, “My approach to love has also changed. From being divorced to getting into a relationship, it wasn’t easy. You want to protect yourself from getting hurt. But I am so glad that I got myself out there. That has a lot to do with this new me. Relationships need love, affection, and nurture. They are hard work. Being in this relationship truly feels amazing.”
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)