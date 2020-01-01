Malaika and Arjun Celebrate the New Year With a Kiss

Malaika has recently opened up about her relationship with Arjun and told Hindustan Times, “My approach to love has also changed. From being divorced to getting into a relationship, it wasn’t easy. You want to protect yourself from getting hurt. But I am so glad that I got myself out there. That has a lot to do with this new me. Relationships need love, affection, and nurture. They are hard work. Being in this relationship truly feels amazing.”