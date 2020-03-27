QuickE: Ram Charan’s Look From ‘RRR’; ‘Ramayana’ to Return
1. Ram Charan’s First Look From ‘RRR’ Released on His Birthday
Actor Ram Charan recently made his debut on social media, soon after the motion poster of his upcoming film RRR was released. On the occasion of his birthday on Friday, his first look from the film was released by the makers.
The clip shows Ram Charan, sporting a moustache and playing the character of Alluri Seetaramaraju, breaking a sweat and performing stunts. His introduction is given by Jr NTR.
2. ‘Ramayana’ Will Return to Doordarshan, Confirms Prakash Javadekar
Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, has announced that the iconic mythological TV series, Ramayana, which first aired from 1987-1988, will return to Doordarshan National starting 28 March. The show has been given two slots - 9 am to 10 am and in the evening between 9 pm to 10 pm.
“Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm. @narendramodi @PIBIndia @DDNational,” Prakash Javadekar confirmed on Twitter.
3. Hrithik Roshan Donates Masks to BMC Workers and Caretakers
Actor Hrithik Roshan has procured N95 and FFP3 masks for workers, sweepers and caretakers, who work for the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC). He took to Twitter to thank Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra’s cabinet minister of Tourism and Environment for providing him with the opportunity to contribute in a time when the novel coronavirus poses a danger to public safety.
One of the actor’s tweets reads: “In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers... 1/2.”
4. Randeep Hooda Has a Special Message for Haryanvi Fans in Lockdown
With the nation in a 21-day lockdown, celebrities have been making use of social media to address fans’ queries about making days productive and useful. In one such post, Randeep Hooda is seen addressing people in Haryana, his home state, and telling them to stay home and stay safe.
5. Bob Dylan Releases ‘Murder Most Foul’, First Original Since 2012
Yesteryear singer, Bob Dylan has released a new single, ‘Murder Most Foul’, which is 16 minutes and 56 seconds long. The song narrates the story of American President John F Kennedy’s assassination. This comes eight years after he released his last original album, Tempest.
The only statement issued by Bob Dylan, which was attached to the link of his song, reads: “Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you. Bob Dylan”
