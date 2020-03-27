Ram Charan’s First Look From ‘RRR’ Released on His Birthday
Actor Ram Charan recently made his debut on social media, soon after the motion poster of his upcoming film RRR was released. On the occasion of his birthday on Friday, his first look from the film was released by the makers.
The clip shows Ram Charan, sporting a moustache and playing the character of Alluri Seetaramaraju, breaking a sweat and performing stunts. His introduction is given by Jr NTR.
Right after the reveal, actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt also took to their social media to share the same. Ajay Devgn posted, “Bheem’s every word for Ramaraju is filled with pride. Here’s the surprise video of @AlwaysRamCharan from @tarak9999. Happy Birthday Charan!!”
Alia Bhatt also shared, “There is no one better to introduce Ramaraju @AlwaysRamCharan than his Bheem @tarak9999. Can feel the love and pride in each and every word. Happy Birthday Charan!!”.
The upcoming RRR stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. Set in the 1920s in pre-independent India, RRR is based on a few years in the lives of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will play Alluri Sitharama Raju.
