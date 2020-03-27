Bob Dylan Releases ‘Murder Most Foul’, First Original Since 2012
Yesteryear singer, Bob Dylan has released a new single, ‘Murder Most Foul’, which is 16 minutes and 56 seconds long. The song narrates the story of American President John F Kennedy’s assassination. This comes eight years after he released his last original album, Tempest.
Very little information has been dispensed about ‘Murder Most Foul’. The only statement issued by Bob Dylan, which was attached to the link of his song, reads: “Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you. Bob Dylan”
John F Kennedy was the 35th president of the United States. He was assassinated on 22 November 1963. Accompanied by his wife Jacqueline Kennedy and Vice President Johnson, JFK was on a tour in Dallas city, Texas, when he was shot.
Lee Harvey Oswald was the main accused in this assassination. John Kennedy’s murder has several conspiracy theories around it.
