Hrithik Roshan Donates Masks to BMC Workers and Caretakers

Actor Hrithik Roshan has procured N95 and FFP3 masks for workers, sweepers and caretakers, who work for the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC). He took to Twitter to thank Aaditya Thackeray, cabinet minister of tourism and environment in government of Maharashtra, for providing him with the opportunity to contribute in a time when the novel coronavirus poses a danger to public safety.

Hrithik has also urged people to cooperate with the authorities.