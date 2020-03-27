Hrithik Roshan Donates Masks to BMC Workers and Caretakers
Actor Hrithik Roshan has procured N95 and FFP3 masks for workers, sweepers and caretakers, who work for the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC). He took to Twitter to thank Aaditya Thackeray, cabinet minister of tourism and environment in government of Maharashtra, for providing him with the opportunity to contribute in a time when the novel coronavirus poses a danger to public safety.
Hrithik has also urged people to cooperate with the authorities.
One of his tweets reads: “In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers... 1/2.”
He thanked Aaditya Thackeray and wrote, “My gratitude to @AUThackeray for giving me the opportunity to support the Maharashtra govt in their endeavour to curb the pandemic. It is our duty to help in whatever capacity we can. @mybmc #coronavirusoutbreak #stayhomestaysafe.”
Hrithik also re-tweeted a story posted by Humans of Bombay which documented the pressures faced by medical staff and how this is a testing time for them. “The real life heroes with masks. Saving lives. Let's be kind & cooperate with everyone who is out there, to ensure we are home safe,” he said in his retweet.
Hrithik reminded people of the paucity of time and asked them to “be available instantly” when representatives come to houses to collect samples. He tweeted: “To all the people who have lab representatives coming over to your house to collect swab / blood samples, I have a humble request to make! Please don’t make them wait Be available to them instantly, respect their time as they have far more lives to save. @mybmc @CMOMaharashtra”
Hrithik had earlier posted an Instagram Television (IGTV) video in which journalist Faye D’Souza was in conversation with a leading psychiatrist, Dr. Harish Shetty. This conversation was about maintaining good mental health in times of self-isolation and lockdown.
