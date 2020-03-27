‘Ramayana’ Will Return to Doordarshan, Confirms Prakash Javadekar

Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, has announced that the iconic mythological TV series, Ramayana, which first aired from 1987-1988, will return to Doordarshan National starting 28 March. The show has been given two slots - 9 am to 10 am and in the evening between 9 pm to 10 pm.

“Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm. @narendramodi @PIBIndia @DDNational,” Prakash Javadekar confirmed on Twitter.