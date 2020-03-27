‘Ramayana’ Will Return to Doordarshan, Confirms Prakash Javadekar
Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, has announced that the iconic mythological TV series, Ramayana, which first aired from 1987-1988, will return to Doordarshan National starting 28 March. The show has been given two slots - 9 am to 10 am and in the evening between 9 pm to 10 pm.
“Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm. @narendramodi @PIBIndia @DDNational,” Prakash Javadekar confirmed on Twitter.
Prasar Bharti CEO, Shashi Shekar, had recently announced that he was in talks with the rights holders to bring back two superhit TV series of the 80s, Ramayana and B R Chopra’s Mahabharata back on DD National as the country went into a 21-day lockdown.
Created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar, the iconic TV series starred Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, Dara Singh, Lalita Pawar, among many others.
