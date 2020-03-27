Randeep Hooda Has a Special Message for Haryanvi Fans in Lockdown

With the nation in a 21-day lockdown, celebrities have been making use of social media to address fans’ queries about making days productive and useful. In one such post, Randeep Hooda is seen addressing people in Haryana, his home state, and telling them to stay home and stay safe.

Sharing the video, he wrote in Haryanvi, “रै गाम आलों,सीधी बात या सै अक घरां रओ।21 दिन हुक्के,ताश,लफंट गिरी छोड़-गीत,रागनी,कहानि,चुटकले एक दूसरे नै बताओ।म्हारी लीपी कोन्या तै सारी सभ्यता संस्कृति बात्तां मै ए सै।करल्यो बात मौक़ा पडया है।घरां रहण के जी से लयो अर इस महामारी तै बचो @narendramodi @cmohry @mlkhattar #StayHome” (Please stay at home. Leave hookah, cards for 21 days, and tell jokes, folk songs, stories to each other. Talk about our language, culture, values etc. We’ve got this opportunity after a long time. Stay at home and stay safe from this pandemic.)