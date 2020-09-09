Rhea's Bail Plea to Anurag's Stance: Highlights from Sushant Case

The investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been going on for around three months. Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are probing the case based on an FIR against Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty.

On 8 September, Rhea was arrested by the NCB in relation to a drug link in the case. Here are some highlights from 9 September: