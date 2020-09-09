Rhea's Bail Plea to Anurag's Stance: Highlights from Sushant Case
Here's what happened in the Sushant Singh Rajput case today.
The investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been going on for around three months. Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are probing the case based on an FIR against Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty.
On 8 September, Rhea was arrested by the NCB in relation to a drug link in the case. Here are some highlights from 9 September:
Day After Arrest, Rhea Brought to Jail
Actor Rhea Chakraborty was brought to Byculla Jail in Mumbai on Wednesday, 9 September, from the Narcotics Control Bureau office, a day after was arrested by the agency in connection with a drug matter related to the Sushant death case.
A Mumbai court on Tuesday had rejected Chakraborty's bail plea in the case and remanded her in judicial custody till 22 September.
Rhea & Showik's Bail Plea Hearing on 10 September
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have been taken into custody by the NCB.
Now, according to Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, hearing of the bail applications of Rhea and Showik will be held on 10 September.
Anurag Kashyap Stands in Solidarity With Rhea
Anurag Kashyap has taken to Twitter to stand in solidarity with Rhea, saying the industry has been quiet so far out of respect for Sushant Singh Rajput.
Anurag tweeted, "Everybody baying for Rhea’s blood, asking questions like how did you know she didn’t do this or that to him?how do you what was he going through?are forgetting that the whole industry has actually known and seen and interacted with SSR over last 9-10 years. Yes we know better".
Bollywood Comes Out in Support of Rhea
After actor Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday evening, several Bollywood actors and filmmakers registered their support for Chakraborty via social media. Farhan and Zoya Akhtar, Hansal Mehta, Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and a host of other actors and filmmakers put up the “Roses are red, Violets are blue, Let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you” slogan on Instagram and Twitter. Chakraborty was spotted wearing a T-shirt with the same slogan on Tuesday when she arrived at the NCB headquarters for questioning.
