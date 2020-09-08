‘Rhea Acknowledged Her Role’: NCB Demands 14-Day Judicial Custody

The demand for the judicial custody comes the day NCB arrested Rhea under sections 27 A, 21,22, 29 and 28 of the NDPS Act.

She was produced before a magistrate via video conferencing by 7.30 pm on Tuesday.

Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB, told reporters that whatever Rhea said was sufficient for her arrest.

“Rhea was sent for a routine medical check-up. She tested negative for COVID-19. Whatever she told was sufficient for the arrest. We have arrested her, it means we had enough,” Jain said adding, “We did not recover any contraband”.