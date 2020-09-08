‘Rhea Acknowledged Her Role’: NCB Demands 14-Day Judicial Custody
NCB also revealed that drugs used to be procured on directions of both Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday, 8 September demanded a 14-day judicial custody for Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly procuring drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
The NCB based Rhea’s arrest on the testimonies of her brother Showik Chakraborty, Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and local help Dipesh Sawant, and revealed their roles in the procurement of drugs.
According to NCB, Miranda also revealed that drugs used to be procured on the directions of both Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty.
The NCB said that Rhea acknowledged her involvement in procurement of drugs and its financial transactions and her coordination with Miranda, Sawant and brother Showik.
The demand for the judicial custody comes the day NCB arrested Rhea under sections 27 A, 21,22, 29 and 28 of the NDPS Act.
She was produced before a magistrate via video conferencing by 7.30 pm on Tuesday.
Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB, told reporters that whatever Rhea said was sufficient for her arrest.
“Rhea was sent for a routine medical check-up. She tested negative for COVID-19. Whatever she told was sufficient for the arrest. We have arrested her, it means we had enough,” Jain said adding, “We did not recover any contraband”.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.