Very Knowledge of SSR Makes Us Stand With Rhea: Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap extends support to Rhea, who has been arrested in Sushant Singh Rajput case.
Bollywood has come out in support of actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on Tuesday (8 September) by the Narcotics Control Bureau in relation to a drugs probe linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, Anurag Kashyap has taken to Twitter to stand in solidarity with Rhea, saying the industry has been quiet so far out of respect for Sushant.
Anurag tweeted, "Everybody baying for Rhea’s blood, asking questions like how did you know she didn’t do this or that to him?how do you what was he going through?are forgetting that the whole industry has actually known and seen and interacted with SSR over last 9-10 years. Yes we know better".
The filmmaker added, "And that is also the reason the whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for him . And now it is that very knowledge of SSR that has again brought everyone out here together to stand in solidarity for Rhea because it’s gone too far. Republic doesn’t inform our opinion".
Anurag also shared a conversation he had with Sushant's manager on 14 June, the day the actor passed away. Kashyap said he wanted people to know that the industry cared for the late actor.
Anurag also shared a snippet of another conversation with Sushant's manager from 22 May, wherein the latter insists that he keep Sushant in mind for a future project. To allegations that the industry boycotted Sushant and labelled him bipolar, Anurag clarified he didn't want to work with Sushant because of his own reasons.
Speaking about the incident Nimrat Kaur wrote on Twitter, "One day when the dust settles, a lot of mirrors will need to be unstained...hope they still agree to provide a reflection. Praying our collective conscience stays alive and keeps us in check before it’s too late... #TruthOverToxicity #ProcessOverPresumptions".
Earlier, actors and filmmakers showed their support for Rhea Chakraborty by putting up the “Roses are red, Violets are blue, Let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you” slogan on social media. Chakraborty was spotted wearing a T-shirt with the same slogan on Tuesday when she arrived at the NCB headquarters for questioning.
