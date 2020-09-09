Very Knowledge of SSR Makes Us Stand With Rhea: Anurag Kashyap

Bollywood has come out in support of actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on Tuesday (8 September) by the Narcotics Control Bureau in relation to a drugs probe linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, Anurag Kashyap has taken to Twitter to stand in solidarity with Rhea, saying the industry has been quiet so far out of respect for Sushant.

Anurag tweeted, "Everybody baying for Rhea’s blood, asking questions like how did you know she didn’t do this or that to him?how do you what was he going through?are forgetting that the whole industry has actually known and seen and interacted with SSR over last 9-10 years. Yes we know better".