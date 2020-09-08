Bollywood Comes Out In Support of Rhea Chakraborty After Arrest
Bollywood comes to Rhea Chakraborty’s support on social media after her arrest.
After actor Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday evening, in relation with the drugs probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, several Bollywood actors and filmmakers registered their support for Chakraborty via social media. After three days of questioning, Chakraborty was taken into custody on charges of drug procurement. The actor has been arrested under sections 27 A, 21,22, 29 and 28 of the NDPS Act.
Taapsee Pannu tweeted on a news video, which stated that Sushant Singh’s family lawyer had said that the drugs case wasn’t filed by them. The actor commented, “So she was neither a gold digger, nor murderer but she consumed/transferred drugs. Toh yeh case jiska bhi tha usko mubarak ho. Coz Sushant ko toh nahi but un logo ko pakka justice mil gaya hoga. Mubarak Ho”
Pannu later also tweeted about the report that Chakraborty had not consumed any drugs as per the NCB remand note. “She wasn’t consuming. Financing and procuring for Sushant. So in that case if he was alive he would’ve been put behind bars too ? Oh no. She must’ve forced the drugs onto him. Sushant must’ve been force fed marijuana. Yes that’s what it is exactly. We did it guys,” the actor posted sarcastically.
Other actors and filmmakers showed their support for Rhea Chakraborty by putting up the “Roses are red, Violets are blue, Let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you” slogan on social media. Chakraborty was spotted wearing a T-shirt with the same slogan on Tuesday when she arrived at the NCB headquarters for questioning.
Sonam Kapoor put up the slogan on her Instagram with the quote, “Everyone loves a witch hunt as long as it’s someone else’s witch being hunted - Walter Kirn”.
Other actors and filmmakers including Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Neha Dhupia and Hansal Mehta also extended their support to Rhea by doing the same.
