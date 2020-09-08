Bollywood Comes Out In Support of Rhea Chakraborty After Arrest

After actor Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday evening, in relation with the drugs probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, several Bollywood actors and filmmakers registered their support for Chakraborty via social media. After three days of questioning, Chakraborty was taken into custody on charges of drug procurement. The actor has been arrested under sections 27 A, 21,22, 29 and 28 of the NDPS Act.

Taapsee Pannu tweeted on a news video, which stated that Sushant Singh’s family lawyer had said that the drugs case wasn’t filed by them. The actor commented, “So she was neither a gold digger, nor murderer but she consumed/transferred drugs. Toh yeh case jiska bhi tha usko mubarak ho. Coz Sushant ko toh nahi but un logo ko pakka justice mil gaya hoga. Mubarak Ho”