Rhea and Showik's Bail Plea to be Heard on 10 September: Lawyer
Bail application for Rhea and Showik to be heard on 10 September, says Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde.
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have been taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau, which is probing an alleged drug link related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Now, according to Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, hearing of the bail applications of Rhea and her brother Showik will be held on 10 September at a special courtin Mumbai, as per a report by ANI.
Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty were taken into custody when the probe agency found chats of the two that allegedly suggested that they were procuring drugs.
Rhea, in her statements to the NCB and the CBI, had claimed that she has never consumed drugs and was only procuring them for Sushant Singh Rajput.
Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested on 4 September while Rhea was arrested on 8 September under various sections of the NDPS Act.
Travesty of Justice: Rhea's Lawyer
Reacting to Rhea's arrest, Satish Maneshinde had said, "Travesty of Justice. Three Central agencies hounding a single woman, just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several years under the care of five leading psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to consumption of Illegally administered medicines".
Sushant Singh Rajput had allegedly died by suicide on 14 June. On 28 July, an FIR was filed in Patna against Rhea under various sections including abetment to suicide based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Sushant's family has also accused Rhea of siphoning off funds and administering drugs without the late actor's knowledge.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.