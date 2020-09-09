Rhea and Showik's Bail Plea to be Heard on 10 September: Lawyer

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have been taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau, which is probing an alleged drug link related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Now, according to Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, hearing of the bail applications of Rhea and her brother Showik will be held on 10 September at a special courtin Mumbai, as per a report by ANI.