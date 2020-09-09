Day After Arrest in Drug Case, Rhea Chakraborty Brought to Jail
A Mumbai court had rejected Chakraborty’s bail plea and remanded her in judicial custody till 22 September.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty was brought to Byculla Jail in Mumbai on Wednesday, 9 September, from the Narcotics Control Bureau office, a day after was arrested by the agency in connection with a drug matter related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
A Mumbai court on Tuesday had rejected Chakraborty's bail plea in the case and remanded her in judicial custody till 22 September.
“She has been sent to jail upto 22nd of this month. Her bail application has been rejected. She will stay here (in NCB office) today and will go to the jail tomorrow morning,” Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande had told the media after the hearing, as quoted by ANI.
The Drugs Case
The Narcotics Control Bureau had demanded a 14-day judicial custody for Rhea for allegedly procuring drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
The NCB based Rhea’s arrest on the testimonies of her brother Showik Chakraborty, Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and local help Dipesh Sawant, and revealed their roles in the procurement of drugs.
According to NCB, Miranda also revealed that drugs used to be procured on the directions of both Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty.
The NCB said that Rhea acknowledged her involvement in procurement of drugs and its financial transactions, and her coordination with Miranda, Sawant and brother Showik.
