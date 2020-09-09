Day After Arrest in Drug Case, Rhea Chakraborty Brought to Jail 

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was brought to Byculla Jail in Mumbai on Wednesday, 9 September, from the Narcotics Control Bureau office, a day after was arrested by the agency in connection with a drug matter related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

A Mumbai court on Tuesday had rejected Chakraborty's bail plea in the case and remanded her in judicial custody till 22 September.

“She has been sent to jail upto 22nd of this month. Her bail application has been rejected. She will stay here (in NCB office) today and will go to the jail tomorrow morning,” Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande had told the media after the hearing, as quoted by ANI.