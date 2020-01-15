QuickE: Kapil Sharma Introduces Daughter; ‘Gangubai’ First Look
1. Kapil Sharma Introduces His & Ginni’s ‘Piece of Heart, Anayra’
On 9 December, TV show host Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to announce the birth of his child. Kapil and wife Ginni have been blessed with a daughter. Now, Kapil took to Twitter to share the first picture of their daughter. “Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma,” he wrote.
2. Alia Bhatt’s Mafia Queen Avatar in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Poster
On 15 January, the first look of Alia Bhatt from upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi was released. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The official social media account of Bhansali Productions released the look.
In the two posters that have been unveiled, Alia Bhatt looks sharp with deep kohl in her eyes. Her gaze is unwavering and she wears a nose ring. The poster also reveals the release date of the film: 11 September 2020.
The handle tweeted, “Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of #GangubaiKathiawadi. In cinemas 11 September 2020.”
3. Man Sentenced to Three Years in Jail for Molesting B’wood Actor
41-year-old Indian businessman Vikas Sachdeva has been sentenced to three years in prison by the Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court for molesting a Bollywood actor, ANI reported. He was convicted under child protection laws since the actor was 17 years old at the time of the incident.
4. Anushka, Sanjay Dutt, Nimrat Kaur Salute Soldiers on Army Day
Bollywood celebrities such as Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra and Nimrat Kaur took to social media to wish the Indian Army soldiers on the occasion of Army Day on Wednesday (15 January).
The celebrities praised the courage, valour and sacrifices of the Army in their tweets. Sanjay Dutt shared a still from his film LOC: Kargil to pen a message. “Saluting the valour, courage & fortitude of all our soldiers on #ArmyDay. As actors, we only get the opportunity to portray them on screen, but our real heroes are the ones who protect our borders selflessly & make the ultimate sacrifice for us. A big salute to them! Jai Hind,” he wrote.
5. Watch: Deepika Finds out How Easy It Is to Purchase Acid in India
Deepika Padukone and the team behind Chhapaak recently shared a video that attempts to highlight how easy it is to procure acid in India. Deepika Padukone’s role in her latest release Chhapaak is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who had acid thrown on her at the age of 15. The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Vikrant Massey.
In the video, a team of actors go to various stores trying to purchase acid while Deepika and two cameramen monitor the proceedings from a car.
