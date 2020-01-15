Kapil Sharma Introduces His & Ginni’s ‘Piece of Heart, Anayra’
On 9 December, TV show host Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to announce the birth of his child. Kapil and wife Ginni have been blessed with a daughter. Now, Kapil took to Twitter to share the first picture of their daughter. “Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma,” he wrote.
Earlier, fans had shared the photos of the newborn, which show Kapil holding his daughter and they appear to have been clicked on his mother’s birthday.
In the pictures, Kapil is seen surrounded by friends and family. His mother is sitting next to them, cutting a birthday cake. Check out the pictures and videos here:
Kapil tied the knot with wife Ginni Chatrath on 12 December 2018 in Jalandhar, Punjab which happens to be her hometown. A few days alter, the couple hosted a reception in Amritsar for their relatives and friends from Punjabi entertainment industry. On 24 December 2018, a reception was held in Mumbai with many Bollywood celebrities in attendance. In February 2019, they hosted a reception in Delhi.
In August 2019, the couple was in Canada. Kapil had taken to social media to share a photograph with Ginni. In the image, the couple can be seen taking a stroll down the streets, hand-in-hand. “You and I in this beautiful world,” the comedian captioned the post on Instagram.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)