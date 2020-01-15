Man Sentenced to Three Years in Jail for Molesting B’wood Actor
41-year-old Indian businessman Vikas Sachdeva has been sentenced to three years in prison by the Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court for molesting a Bollywood actor, ANI reported. He was convicted under child protection laws since the actor was 17 years old at the time of the incident.
The actor had claimed that she was molested on a Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai in December 2017. She shared her experience in a video on Instagram. She accused Sachdeva of constantly nudging her shoulder and rubbing his foot along her neck and back while she was half asleep. She said that while she informed the flight crew, no action was taken. The airline later issued an apology and ordered an inquiry into the incident. “I just landed, the whole irony of this that I yelled... and this is not done... this is not how you should be treated or made to feel. This is terrible. This is how they will take care of girls? No one will help us if we don't decide to help ourselves and that is the worst thing,” she said.
Sachdeva was arrested by Sahar police the day after the actress complained and was charged under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the Indian Penal Code. A sessions court in Mumbai released him on bail of Rs 25,000 on 20 December, 2017. According to reports, his wife as well as a co-passenger claimed that it had just been an accident and that Sachdeva had fallen asleep while keeping his feet on the armrest of the actor’s seat.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)