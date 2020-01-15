Man Sentenced to Three Years in Jail for Molesting B’wood Actor

The actor had claimed that she was molested on a Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai in December 2017. She shared her experience in a video on Instagram. She accused Sachdeva of constantly nudging her shoulder and rubbing his foot along her neck and back while she was half asleep. She said that while she informed the flight crew, no action was taken. The airline later issued an apology and ordered an inquiry into the incident. “I just landed, the whole irony of this that I yelled... and this is not done... this is not how you should be treated or made to feel. This is terrible. This is how they will take care of girls? No one will help us if we don't decide to help ourselves and that is the worst thing,” she said.