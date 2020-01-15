Alia Bhatt’s Mafia Queen Avatar in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Poster
On 15 January, the first look of Alia Bhatt from upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi was released. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The official social media account of Bhansali Productions released the look.
In the two posters that have been unveiled, Alia Bhatt looks sharp with deep kohl in her eyes. Her gaze is unwavering and she wears a nose ring. The poster also reveals the release date of the film: 11 September 2020.
The handle tweeted, “Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of #GangubaiKathiawadi. In cinemas 11 September 2020.”
Alia Bhatt also took to Twitter to unveil the posters. She wrote, “Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi”
On Tuesday, Alia had taken to social media to share the poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also announced that the first look of the film would be revealed on 15 January.
The film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. In the book investigative journalist and writer Hussain Zaidi describes Gangubai Kathiawadi as one of the top madams of Mumbai’s red-light district Kamathipura. She had been sold into prostitution by her boyfriend and turned one of its biggest supporters. However, she harboured a soft corner for young women forced into the trade.
In October 2019, Alia had announced the news on social media calling it “special”. She had tweeted, “A name you’ve heard a story you haven’t. #GangubaiKathiawadi This ones going to be special!! Directed by #SanjayLeelaBhansali, releasing 11 September 2020.”
Alia will also star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, the first part of a fantasy trilogy that is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It is expected to release on Christmas 2020.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)