Alia Bhatt’s Mafia Queen Avatar in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Poster

On 15 January, the first look of Alia Bhatt from upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi was released. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The official social media account of Bhansali Productions released the look.

In the two posters that have been unveiled, Alia Bhatt looks sharp with deep kohl in her eyes. Her gaze is unwavering and she wears a nose ring. The poster also reveals the release date of the film: 11 September 2020.

The handle tweeted, “Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of #GangubaiKathiawadi. In cinemas 11 September 2020.”