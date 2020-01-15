Watch: Deepika Finds out How Easy It Is to Purchase Acid in India

Each of them request the shopkeepers to sell them a bottle of acid and even ask them whether it would burn someone’s skin. Only one shop owner refuses to sell the acid without seeing ID proof. One woman casually asks the person attempting to make a purchase whether he intends to throw the acid on somebody. Though another actor tries to be cagey about his reasons for buying acid, the shopkeeper tries to dissuade him from using it to harm someone but sells it to him anyway.

At the end of the video, Deepika reveals that her team managed to buy 24 bottles of acid in one day, despite the sale of acid being strictly regulated in India. Deepika urges everyone to also report instances of illegal acid sales because, “Acid sells and hence acid is thrown.” “I think not just shopkeepers, but it’s also our responsibility that if we ever see anyone illegally buy or sell acid, we should immediately inform the police,” she says. The video closes with acid attack victims coming together to explain the laws in place regarding the sale of acid.