Anushka, Sanjay Dutt, Nimrat Kaur Salute Soldiers on Army Day
Bollywood celebrities such as Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra and Nimrat Kaur took to social media to wish the Indian Army soldiers on the occasion of Army Day on Wednesday (15 January).
The celebrities praised the courage, valour and sacrifices of the Army in their tweets. Sanjay Dutt shared a still from his film LOC: Kargil to pen a message. “Saluting the valour, courage & fortitude of all our soldiers on #ArmyDay. As actors, we only get the opportunity to portray them on screen, but our real heroes are the ones who protect our borders selflessly & make the ultimate sacrifice for us. A big salute to them! Jai Hind,” he wrote.
Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share three pictures of her father from his days in the army and wrote a special message for him. “Their selfless sacrifices, courage and brotherhood is beyond words. My dad always made me proud. Love you papa,” she wrote on her Insta stories. Anushka’s father, Ajay Kumar Sharma fought for India in 1999’s Kargil War.
Sidharth Malhotra, who will be essaying the role of army officer and Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra in Shershaah, tweeted, “A big salute to all our soldiers for their courage, valour and boundless determination! After interacting with them closely last year I’ve realised that it’s truly the most selfless profession. We can’t thank them enough for everything they do for our country. Jai Hind. #ArmyDay
Nimrat Kaur, Randeep Hooda and Jacky Bhagnani also lauded the courage of soldiers. Randeep paid a tribute to his friend who ‘laid down his life fighting for India’.
Take a look at their tweets:
