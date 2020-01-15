Anushka, Sanjay Dutt, Nimrat Kaur Salute Soldiers on Army Day

Bollywood celebrities such as Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra and Nimrat Kaur took to social media to wish the Indian Army soldiers on the occasion of Army Day on Wednesday (15 January).

The celebrities praised the courage, valour and sacrifices of the Army in their tweets. Sanjay Dutt shared a still from his film LOC: Kargil to pen a message. “Saluting the valour, courage & fortitude of all our soldiers on #ArmyDay. As actors, we only get the opportunity to portray them on screen, but our real heroes are the ones who protect our borders selflessly & make the ultimate sacrifice for us. A big salute to them! Jai Hind,” he wrote.