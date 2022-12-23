IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Bidding Starts at 2:30pm, 87 Sports Up For Grabs

The 2023 IPL cycle formally gets underway today with the 10 franchises participating in the IPL auction in Kochi. 405 players will go under the hammer with a maximum of 87 spots up for grabs.

19 players have marked their base price at Rs 2 crore, but there's no Indian in that list which features some of the biggest names in international cricket like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green.

Among the franchises, Delhi comes into the auction with a 20-man squad - the biggest among the 10 teams but they do have enough funds to go for some big buys with Rs 19.45 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to be the busiest today with just 12 players left on their roster after the retentions deadline. They also have the biggest purse, of Rs 42.25 crore.